Europe A2P and P2A Messaging Market Business Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Sales Data and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Application-to-Person (A2P) market is the procedure of sending mobile application messages through an application to a mobile user. A2P messaging is also called professional or enterprise SMS. Person-to-Application (P2A) is a procedure of sending a message from a mobile user to an application. It is called as mobile originated (MO). A2P messaging provides various benefits, such as increasing the efficiency of several corporate platforms and support services and progress communication. P2A messaging also suggests various advantages like an individual can easily interact with companies and service providers and with text messaging providing a quick, universal, and trusted route for client-business communications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth in mobile payment and mobile banking applications increased mobile marketing by application developers and marketers, ability to receive messages without a data connection and rapid increase in mobile subscriber base are some of the important factors driving the growth of A2P and P2A messaging market. However, the changing nature of government rules and regulations across the globe and illegitimate grey route, which affect the mobile network operators’ revenue, are some of the major restraining factors of the A2P and P2A messaging market. Cumulative scope of application in the entertainment, media, and healthcare sectors is anticipated to fuel the A2P and P2A messaging market growth.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the A2P and P2A messaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from A2P and P2A messaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for A2P and P2A messaging market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the A2P and P2A messaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key A2P and P2A messaging market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AT T INC.

BEEPSEND AB

CLX COMMUNICATIONS

GLOBAL MESSAGE SERVICES

INFOBIP LTD.

MAHINDRA COMVIVA

SAP SE

TATA COMMUNICATION LTD.

TWILIO, INC.

TYNTEC GMBH

