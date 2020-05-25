Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chip Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players & Forecast 2027

Driving factor such as the rising significance of quantum computing is propelling the growth of the . Further, the growing adoption of deep learning chips mainly for edge devices is anticipated to propel the deep learning chip market growth in the near future. Quantum computing takes seconds to finish a calculation that would otherwise takes more time. Quantum computers are an innovative transformation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data. Therefore, prominence of quantum computing is expected to drive the growth of deep learning chip market. Furthermore, quantum computing is beneficial for various factors including, portfolio optimization, fraud detection and risk management, and the areas where immediate data feedback is required. In addition to that, quantum algorithms based on artificial intelligence and machine learning help empower businesses by identifying bidding strategies and trading opportunities for promotional advertisements. This helps to respond in the most efficient way to changes in consumer demand and changing market. The hybrid between classical and quantum driven software with the use of deep learning chip is expected to improve and enhance the quality of products and services in the future.

The deep learning chip market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights, and improve efficiency by accurate planning. Industry verticals such as banking and retail generates huge amount of data ranging from operations data to customer feedbacks. Availability of huge data is a perfect condition for application of deep learning chip technology in various business processes. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the BFSI segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the deep learning chip market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forest period.

The China dominated the deep learning chip market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The creation of China’s first “national laboratory for deep learning,” was initiated in Beijing in a move that could help the country surpass the US in developing AI. In 2017, The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved the plan to open up a national engineering lab for researching and implementing deep learning technologies. China is at the forefront of new and emerging technologies such as AI, and the adoption and implementation rate of AI is high across all major industry verticals. The government is keen in maintaining China’s stronghold and competitiveness, especially in the adoption of advanced technologies. The above-mentioned factors are, therefore, contributing to the growth of the deep learning chip market in the country.

ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – MARKET SEGMENTATION ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Chip Type GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Technology System-on-Chip

System-in-Package

Multi-chip Module

Others

ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Industry Vertical Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Country Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Deep Learning Chip Market – Companies Mentioned Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Baidu, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

