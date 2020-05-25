Artificial Meat Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 Major Players Balletic Foods, Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd, Integriculture, Just Inc, Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat and Others

The Artificial Meat Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end-user, and geography. The global artificial meat market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial meat market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the artificial meat market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Aleph Farms Ltd, Avant Meats Company Limited, Balletic Foods, Finless Foods Inc., Future Meat Technologies Ltd, Integriculture, Just Inc, Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat

The artificial meat market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and in household usage. Additionally, rising demand for meat-based convenience food items such as nuggets, sausage, burgers, meatballs, and hotdogs among the consumers is again influencing this market. Furthermore, growing consumer inclination towards animal welfare, coupled with innovations in cellular agriculture & tissue engineering, are some other significant drivers that are projected to drive the global synthetic meat market. However, there are some stringent regulations in naturally adapted food products that can have a negative influence on the development of artificial meat, which in turn may hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry and the tissue engineering sector, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

Artificial meat is meat produced by in vitro cell culture of animal cells, instead of from slaughtered animals. It is known to be a form of cellular agriculture. Artificial meat is produced using many of the same tissue engineering techniques traditionally used in regenerative medicine. The application of artificial meat leads it to have several prospective health, environmental, cultural, and economic considerations in comparison to conventional meat. This market is expected to drive by the factor such as a rise in global demand for meat substitutes and alternative sources of protein. Growing environmental concerns, coupled with rising health issues, are further creating demand for artificial meat products.

The report analyzes factors affecting the artificial meat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the artificial meat market in these regions.

