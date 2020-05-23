UTILITY LOCATOR MARKET TO SET PHENOMENAL GROWTH WITH KEY VENDORS | RHD SERVICES, INC., ONEVISION UTILITY SERVICES., SIDEWINDER UTILITY LOCATORS., US RADAR, AND MORE

Utility Locator Market report analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. The report strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyzes their growth strategies. Utility Locator Market report which is outcome of the ultimate dedications of the industry experts, has an abundance of data that can profit anybody, regardless of their business or academic interest. Global utility locator market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period to 2026.Utility Locator Market report provides current competitive analysis as well as valuable insights to industries/ customers which will help them to formulate a strategy to penetrate or expand in a global market. Insights from competitive research analysis will provide a competitive advantage to clients in the industry. Utility Locator Market research report is segmented into key players, type, applications and region. Geographically this report covers North America, Asia and pacific region, South America, Middle east and Africa and Europe. the main objective of the report is to study important trends and segments driving or inhibiting the world’s market growth. Major Players such as ON TARGET UTILITY SERVICES, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., RHD Services, Inc., OneVision Utility Services., Sidewinder Utility Locators., US Radar, and Olameter among others.

The utility locator use various tactics for preventing damages such as during excavation, various marking and locating are used to identifying and labelling underground public utility mains and cables, different colour paint is used to mark the different utilities such as red for electrical power lines, blue for potable water, yellow for gas, orange for communications or signal lines, purple for reclaimed water, green for sewers, white for proposed construction and pink for survey markings.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Utility Locator Market:

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into ground penetrating radar (GPR), electromagnetic field, others

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into equipment and services

On the basis of target, the market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented into telecommunication, electricity, water and sewage, oil and gas, transportation, and others. The telecommunication is expected to lead the global utility locator market.

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Utility Locator Market Research Methodology Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Utility Locator Market Players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market. Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Radiodetection Ltd., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., Guideline Geo., EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., The Charles Machine Works, Inc., Sensors & Software Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, 3M, USIC, multiVIEW., ON TARGET UTILITY SERVICES, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., RHD Services, Inc., OneVision Utility Services., Sidewinder Utility Locators., US Radar, and Olameter among others.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview 10.2. North America 10.3. Europe 10.4. Asia-Pacific 10.5. South America 10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

