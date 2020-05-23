Self-leveling Concrete Market to Witness Huge Growth in The Future |ARDEX Group, Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc., Flowcrete Group Ltd.

Self-leveling Concrete Market report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. By thinking from the customer’s perspective, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work carefully to design this industry analysis report. Furthermore, it works to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. This gives more truthful understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. The Self-leveling Concrete Market report helps to expand a successful marketing strategy for the business and acts as a backbone to the business.

“United States Self-leveling Concrete Market is Expected to Register a Healthy CAGR in the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2026”

Unlock new opportunities in U.S. Self-leveling Concrete Market; the latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are ARDEX Group, Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc., Flowcrete Group Ltd., KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG, LATICRETE International, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., The QUIKRETE Companies, LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, USG Corporation, Arkema, CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation., Dayton Superior Corporation, Edison Coatings, Inc., Gulf Concrete Technology LLC, Saint-Gobain, Sakrete, TCC Materials and W. R. Meadows, Inc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into underlayment and topping.

In January 2018, The QUIKRETE Companies, leading manufacturer of packaged concrete products for the building and home improvement markets, introduced three repair products at the world of concrete. These products will be showcased at WOC in booth S10326 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre from Jan. 17-20, 2017. These new repair products will cure quickly and structurally bond cracked and broken concrete.

On the basis of application method, the market is segmented into residential building and commercial building.

In April 2016, MAPEI S.p.A. expanded their product line of thixotropic mortars that provide nonsag, non-slump performance for the optimum installation of large-and-heavy-format tile and stone with the introduction of Ultraflex LHT. It is a strong indication that their thixotropic, easy-to-spread mortar technology has established a contractor following.

Product Launch

In September 2017, ARDEX Group announced a new product ARDEX K 521 which would be available at all ARDEX authorized polished topping distributors throughout North America. It has a distinctive aggregate-exposed surface when polished. It is an extremely durable wear surface with very high compressive strength, and increased scratch and dent resistance. This will help to expand their product portfolio in self-leveling underlayments and increase their presence in the global market.

In March, ARDEX Group introduced the bonding primer ARDEX P 4 which is used prior to the installation of ARDEX Tile & Stone mortars and most ARDEX self-levelling underlayments. It offers a textured surface for the optimal bond over most common substrates.

