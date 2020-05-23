Potential Impact of COVID-19 on 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market: Basf, Ashland, Toronto Research Chemicals, SANKYO CHEMICAL, Merck, Spectrum Chemical, Revolvy, …

Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Segmentation By Product: Purity 99.5% Type, Purity 99.6% Type, Purity 99.7% Type, Purity 99.8% Type, Purity 99.9% Type, Others

Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Segmentation By Application: PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate) Resin Raw Material, Polyurethane Resin Raw Material, Other Polyester Raw Materials

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Overview 1.1 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Overview 1.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Purity 99.5% Type

1.2.2 Purity 99.6% Type

1.2.3 Purity 99.7% Type

1.2.4 Purity 99.8% Type

1.2.5 Purity 99.9% Type

1.2.6 Others 1.3 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Price by Type 1.4 North America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Type 1.5 Europe 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Type 1.6 South America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Type 1.7 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Type 2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 Basf

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Basf 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 Ashland

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Ashland 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 Toronto Research Chemicals

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Toronto Research Chemicals 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 SANKYO CHEMICAL

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 SANKYO CHEMICAL 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 Merck

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Merck 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 Spectrum Chemical

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Spectrum Chemical 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 Revolvy

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Revolvy 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview … 4 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico 4.4 Europe 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia 4.5 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam 4.6 South America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Application 5.1 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Segment by Application

5.1.1 PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate) Resin Raw Material

5.1.2 Polyurethane Resin Raw Material

5.1.3 Other Polyester Raw Materials 5.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 5.3 North America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Application 5.4 Europe 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Application 5.5 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Application 5.6 South America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Application 5.7 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) by Application 6 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Forecast 6.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.3 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Purity 99.5% Type Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Purity 99.6% Type Growth Forecast 6.4 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Forecast in PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate) Resin Raw Material

6.4.3 Global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Forecast in Polyurethane Resin Raw Material 7 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Sales Channel 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix 10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources 10.3 Author List 10.4 Disclaimer

