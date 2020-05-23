Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026

Global periodontal disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global periodontal disease treatment market are Mylan N.V., Bausch Health, Lyne Laboratories, Hi-Tech Pharma, WOCKHARDT, Xttrium Laboratories, Sunstar Suisse S.A, 3M, Dexcel Pharma, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, ., Pfizer Inc, Periovance, Inc, AB-Biotics, S.A, Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Dong-A Socio Holdings, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd and others

Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market By Type (Gingivitis, Chronic Periodontal Disease, Aggressive Periodontal Disease and Others), Treatment Type (Non-surgical Treatment, Surgical Treatment), Drugs (Systematic Antibiotics, Local Antibiotics), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Dental Academics and Research Institutes and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market

Periodontal is also known as periodontitis or gum disease is a progressive chronic inflammatory disease which affects the supporting and surrounding tissue of the gums, and also the underlying jawbone. If left untreated, it can lead to sore, bleeding gums, painful chewing problems; and even tooth loss.

According to the statistics published by the Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc, an estimated prevalence of periodontitis in the United States was 65 million. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Market Drivers

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Recent approvals and emerging new market is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

The high cost diagnosis and treatment of disease and unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to limit market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market

By Type

Gingivitis

Chronic Periodontal Disease

Aggressive Periodontal Disease

Others

By Treatment

Non-surgical Treatment Scaling and Root Planing Medication

Surgical Treatment Flap Surgery Bone Grafts Others



By Drugs

Systematic Antibiotics Doxycycline Metronidazole Others

Local Antibiotics Minocycline Hydrochloride Chlorhexidine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Dental Clinic

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academics and Research Institutes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd received the approval from Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in the Japan for Regroth Dental Kit (600µg & 1200µg), contain a Trafermin (genetical recombination) for the treatment of periodontitis which destroys the alveolar bone. The approval of this kit, represents marks an important milestone to bring a biological treatment to patients suffering from periodontitis throughout the Japan.

In June 2016, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc has initiated phase II clinical trial of ST266, a novel secretome which is a complex solution of molecules secreted from proprietary cells for the treatment of moderate to severe periodontitis. If trial successful, will represents a promising new approach to treating periodontitis.

