Impact on COVID-19 on Premium/Luxury Denim Jeans Market

The premium denim jeans market is projected to reach 15.2 billion USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2019 and 2025. The growth in the market size is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for premium apparel products across the globe, especially in mature markets as well as emerging countries. The growth is also associated with the steady demand in US and Europe, decrease in the cost of manufacturing with the advancement of cutting edge technologies and outsourcing manufacturing thus decreasing costs of production.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size of premium denim jeans.

In 2019, North America is the most dominant market in terms of revenue share and is expected to continue to be the major market over the forecast period due to the steady demand for high-quality premium denim jeans. With increasing disposable income and inclination towards western fashion trends, emerging economies are shifting their purchasing patterns towards premium denim jeans as a part of their casual wear. The emerging major markets, such as China, India and other developing economies in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to exhibit high growth rates and create considerable market opportunity for premium denim jeans market during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025.

The demand for premium denim jeans has been increasing due to the change in preferences of the people, increasing young people and steady demand from the retail outlets. Several companies have started the use of digital technologies across their business for efficient production as well as enriching the customer experience both online and in physical stores. Businesses have been using the technology in various ways to appeal to mobile users, increase convenience for shoppers, to promote a retailer’s online presence.

Stores have been accounted for the largest sales channel for premium denim jeans since 2014 with a share of 66.4% in 2018, led by the increasing demand from customers across the globe. However, the demand from wholesale channel is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period due to the increased demand for high quality premium denim jeans and these represent a significant amount of sales at local stores across regions.

The market for premium denim jeans is highly fragmented among several players. No single player has accounted for more than 10% of the global premium denim jeans market in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The market for premium denim jeans is fragmented by several players in the space across the globe. North America accounted for the major market. The market is very attractive at present and is served by several companies – well established players, especially based out of U.S. and Europe. Some of the vendors offering premium denim jeans include, LVMH Group, Gap Inc., Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Guess Inc., Centric Brands, PVH Corp., Jacob Cohen, Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia, and AG Adriano Goldschmied among several other companies globally.

