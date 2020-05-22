North America Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis by Type, End-Use and Countries

Breast cancer is formed in the lobules, duct, fatty tissue, or fibrous connective tissue in breasts. Thus, ductal, lobular, invasive ductal, and invasive lobular carcinomas are the common types of breast cancer. Breast cancer has no symptoms in early stages, however, a lump in the breast can be the first sign of the development of breast cancer.
Strategic Insights
Product launches and approvals are commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The players operating in the breast cancer screening market adopt the expansion, collaboration, and product launch strategies to enlarge customer base around the world. These strategies allow the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in May 2018, Philips and Hologic entered into a global partnership agreement to provide integrated imaging solutions for women’s health. Through this partnership, they are likely to enable clinics to have interconnected suites of medical imaging modalities, and sophisticated engineering and extensive breast screening as well as testing facilities.
By Test Type
- Blood Marker Test
- Imaging Test
- Genetic Test
- Immunohistochemistry Test
By End User
- Diagnostic Centres
- Hospitals
- Research Laboratories
- Cancer Institutes
By Country
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare AG
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- OncoCyte Corporation
- POC Medical Systems
- Danaher Corporation
- General Electric Company