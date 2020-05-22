Impact Of COVID-19 On SCADA Systems in Oil & Gas Market 2020 Global Industry Forecasts Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Available

Highlighted with 40 tables and 75 figures, this 185-page report “SCADA Systems in Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide oil & gas SCADA system market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global oil & gas SCADA system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system component, architecture type, operation stage and region.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Station

• Remote Terminal Unit

• Programmable Logic Controller

• Human Machine Interface

• Communication Infrastructure

Based on architecture type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of operation stage, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Upstream Operation

• Midstream Operation

• Downstream Operation

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UK, Norway, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Nigeria, Algeria)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global oil & gas SCADA system vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of SCADA systems in oil & gas industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 12

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 22

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 26

