Impact Of COVID-19 On Asia-Pacific SCADA Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast 2025

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over 2018-2023.

Asia-Pacific SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of Asia-Pacific SCADA system market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

The report on Asia-Pacific SCADA Market offers a detailed analysis of the Market size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the Asia-Pacific SCADA Market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific SCADA market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system component, architecture type, industry vertical and region.

Based on system component, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Station

• Remote Terminal Unit

• Programmable Logic Controller

• Human Machine Interface

• Communication Infrastructure

Based on architecture type, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of industry vertical, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Electrical Power Industry

• Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

By country, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key SCADA vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B-SCADA Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of key national markets by system component and industry vertical over the forecast years is also included.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific SCADA market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 4

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 4

1.1.1 Industry Definition 4

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

