Aseptic Packaging Market Trends 2020 | Top Key Players – Tetra Laval International S.A, Krones AG, Scholle IPN, Lamican International Oy, Ecolean AB, Sealed Air Corporation

Aseptic packaging offers convenience, ensures food safety and protects nutritional content of the food. Growing demand for processed and fresh dairy products has led to major adoption of aseptic packaging. In 2018, milk yield worldwide reached 843 million tons, which was up by 2.2% from 2017.

The growth is driven by increasing consumption in Turkey, EU, India, Argentina, USA and Pakistan. Global aseptic packaging market size is forecast to exceed USD 70 billion by 2024. Basic raw material used for aseptic packaged products is plastic and global initiatives for reducing the usage of plastics on account of growing environment concerns may hamper product proliferation.

Top key Players – Amcor Limited, E.I Du Pont De Numerous and Company, Tetra Laval International S.A, Krones AG, Scholle IPN, Lamican International Oy, Ecolean AB, Sealed Air Corporation, Goglio S.P.A, Agropur Cooperative, IPI SRL, Printpack Inc.

Today, even the major plastic consuming nations including China, India, Indonesia, and the U.S. are opting for polystyrene substitute products to abide with stringent government regulations. In the times, with plastic ban or reducing consumption, aseptic packaging industry could face a major setback in the future.

Rise in middle class population, changing demographic patterns and rapid urbanization are the key factors driving the demand for packaged food items. The mounting need for on-the-go or ready-to-eat food items is likely to fuel aseptic packaging market trends. Aseptic bags are produced in a hygienic environment by cutting polyethylene and vacuum packaging of sterilized food/beverage.

These bags find application in auxiliary pharmaceutical materials, food, dairy and other areas owing to their non-toxicity, superior chemical stability, temperature resistant properties and sterility. In order to retain product quality, aseptic packaging is used in various industries including beverages, food, dairy, pharmaceuticals, among others. They are also used for products including puddings, fisheries, meat, fruits & vegetables, desserts, sauces, etc.

Asia Pacific aseptic packaging industry share is expected to depict immense traction over the projected timeframe. Key manufacturers in the industry are establishing their manufacturing base in emerging nations such as China and India as a result of lower production costs and easy availability of cheap labor.

China dominates the paper and board packaging industry followed by Indonesia and India, showcasing growth rates of around 4.5% and 4.3% respectively through 2024. Soft drinks accounts for almost 80% of the share, however, the market is dominated by tobacco and its products. Led by Brazil, Latin America aseptic packaging market will showcase a steady growth owing to speedy economic recovery and expansion of edible oil and dairy sector across the region.

Aseptic packaging industry is highly competitive owing to presence of various small and large scale players. These players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies including investments in R&D, capacity expansion, and product innovations to strengthen their regional presence. For instance, Tetra Pak inaugurated aseptic packaging plant in Vietnam in 2019, with a production capacity of over 20 billion packs annually. Such initiatives will aid the industry to serve a larger chunk of consumer base.

