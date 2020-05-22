Anti-Dandruff Shampoos Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2029

XploreMR’s recently published report titled ‘Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019–2029' offers a comprehensive assessment of the key dynamics pertaining to the anti-dandruff shampoo market. The report presents growth prospects for anti-dandruff shampoo market, which have been obtained with maximum precision through detailed research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters.

The report discusses the prominent factors that are expected to have a significant impact on the development of the anti-dandruff shampoo market during the forecast period. This information will be crucial for market players to modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies and envisage maximum growth in the anti-dandruff shampoo market in the coming years.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary, which comprises a summary of the key findings and statistics pertaining to the anti-dandruff shampoo market. This section also provides market value (US$ Million) estimates for the leading segments of the anti-dandruff shampoo market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and definitions in this chapter to help them better understand the basic information about the anti-dandruff shampoo market dynamics, pricing analysis, list of key manufacturers and key regulation policies included in the succeeding sections of the report.

Chapter 3 – Global Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Demand {Volume (Mn L) and Size (US$ Mn)} Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section covers the volume (Mn L) and size (US$) analysis of anti-dandruff shampoos. The reader can also find year on year growth in terms of volume and size in anti-dandruff shampoos market.

Chapter 4 – Global Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Active Ingredient

On the basis of active ingredient, the anti-dandruff shampoo market has been segmented into pyrithione zinc, coal tar, salicylic acid, selenium sulfide, and ketoconazole. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments observed in the anti-dandruff shampoo market. The section also comprises market attractiveness analysis of the segments on the basis of active ingredient.

Chapter 5 – Global Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End User

Based on end user, the anti-dandruff shampoo market has been segmented into male, female, and unisex. In this section, readers can find information about increasing adoption of anti-dandruff shampoo among genders in the anti-dandruff shampoo market along with market attractiveness analysis of the key segments based on the end user.

Chapter 6 – Global Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the anti-dandruff shampoo market has been segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, office-based clinics, independent pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores, salons and spas, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments identified in the anti-dandruff shampoo market and market attractiveness analysis of the key segments based on the distribution channel.

Chapter 7 – Global Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the anti-dandruff shampoo market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 8 – North America Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the anti-dandruff shampoo market, along with a country-wise assessment for various countries in North America, including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on regional trends, macro-economic factors, and market growth on the basis of active ingredient, end user, distribution channel, and country for the anti-dandruff shampoo market in North America.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about pricing analysis and regional trends impacting the growth of the Latin American anti-dandruff shampoo market. This chapter also discusses growth prospects for the anti-dandruff shampoo market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Rest of the Latin America.

Chapter 10 – Europe Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about the important growth parameters in the anti-dandruff shampoo market in several European countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

Chapter 11 – South Asia Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about the important growth parameters in the anti-dandruff shampoo market for several South Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 12 – East Asia Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find thorough information about various parameters expected to impact the East Asia anti-dandruff shampoo market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries/regions in East Asia and hence, the prime subject of assessment in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Oceania Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find information on the important factors expected to make a significant impact on the growth of the anti-dandruff shampoo market in Oceania countries including Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 14 – MEA Anti-dandruff Shampoos Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information on how the anti-dandruff shampoo market is expected to grow in major countries/regions of the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 15 – Competition Landscape, Company Share, and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the anti-dandruff shampoos market and detailed information about each company, including company overview, offered products, key financials, sales footprints, and recent company developments. The market players featured in the report include Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., Kramer Laboratories, Inc., Loreal Group, Neoteric Cosmetics, Inc., Mediceuticals Laboratories, Hain Celestial Group, DS Healthcare Group Inc, and Henkel AG & Co. KgaA.

Chapter 16 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter of the anti-dandruff shampoos market report includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information, and quantitative information about the anti-dandruff shampoo market.

