Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Refrigeration Oil Market Research Report 2020-2027 Top Refrigeration Oil Players, Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors Forecast To 2029

The latest report on the Refrigeration Oil market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Refrigeration Oil market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Refrigeration Oil market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Refrigeration Oil market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Refrigeration Oil market.

The report reveals that the Refrigeration Oil market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Refrigeration Oil market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Refrigeration Oil market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Refrigeration Oil market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

On the basis of application, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into air conditioners, coolers, chillers, refrigerators/ freezers, condensers and others. Air conditioners segment occupied a major share in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. The installation of air conditioners in vehicles, residences, centralised systems in offices and in industries is one of the reasons for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. Use of chillers, refrigerators, and air conditioners in pharmaceutical research laboratories, research & development department of food & beverage, fine chemical industries are expected to witness a significant growth of industrial segment over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from sales of refrigeration oil in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2016–2026

Development of supermarkets, shopping complexes, research and development in food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase the demand for air conditioners, chillers, and refrigerators in APEJ region. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for refrigeration oil in the APEJ region. The refrigeration oil market in North America and Western Europe is expected to be relatively mature than the APEJ market over the forecast period.

Strengthening the sales channel of refrigeration oil is the main strategy adopted by key players across the globe

The major players operating the global refrigeration oil market are ExxonMobil Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, MEIWA CORPORATION, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, FUCHS Lubricants and The Lubrizol Corporation. These key players are focusing on strengthening their sales channels to cater to the rising demand for refrigeration oil across the globe.

