Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2028

The report segments the global ITOSM market of by type into ITSM and ITOM, and subdivides the ITOM type into configuration, automation and discovery, event management, cloud provisioning, and workload and IT automation. Furthermore, it has been classified under industry verticals into the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, education, aerospace, government, and energy & utilities industry verticals. Further, the reports explains which industry segment/sector is helping the expansion of ITSOM market and which is fastest growing sector likely to drive the market in a long run. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the ITOSM market and with categorization in various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

Considering the highly competitive nature of market due to emergence of cloud phenomenon, the report provides a brief overview of the major players operating in the ITOSM market. The report also gives an outline of different strategies implemented by key players in the ITOSM market. Company strategy is formulated after thorough analysis of the company’s collected data which includes data related to mergers and acquisitions, partnership agreements, product launches, and forthcoming activities which a company is likely to undertake.

Furthermore, the report also analyzes the share of major companies operating in the ITOSM market. IBM Corporation, Oracle Corp., HP Inc., BMC Software Inc., ServiceNow Inc., LANDESK Software, Cherwell Software, Compuware Corporation, CA Technology, Inc., and ASG Software Solutions, are some of the major service providers within the global ITOSM market, profiled in this study. These company profiles provides insights about the company, further it also highlights the competitive scene of the ITOSM market, the positioning of the key players is based on their financial data, product portfolio, recent developments and their geographical presence.

