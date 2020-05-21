Testing, Inspection, And Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025

This report focuses on global ICT testing, inspection and certification for the clothing / footwear / handbag industries, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the ICT test, inspection and certification for the development of the clothing / footwear / handbag industries in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of the global ICT testing, inspection and certification market for the clothing / footwear / handbag industries was millions of US dollars and is expected to reach one million US dollars. by the end of 2025, with a CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The main players covered by this study

TUV-SUD

Intertek Group plc

Contract Laboratory

UKAS

AI

Hong Kong Standards and Testing Center

SGS

Chemical Inspection and Regulation Service Limited

TUV Rheinland

UL

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

feather and down tests

Performance test

Flammability test

Thermal and water vapor resistance test

Other

Market segment by application, divided into

clothing industry

shoe industry

handbag industry

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study for this report are: To

analyze global ICT testing, inspection and certification for the clothing / footwear / handbag sector, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the test, inspection and certification ICT for the development of the clothing / footwear / handbag industries in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the ICT test, inspection and certification market for the clothing / footwear / handbag industries are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Year base: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Global ICT testing, inspection and certification for the clothing / footwear / handbag industries, growth rate in market size by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Feather and down tests

1.4.3 Performance test

1.4.4 Flammability test

1.4.5 Thermal and water vapor resistance tests

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global ICT testing, inspection and certification for the market share of the clothing / footwear / handbag industries by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Clothing industry

1.5.3 Footwear industry

1.5.4 Handbag industry

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 ICT test, inspection and certification for the size of the clothing / footwear / handbag industries market

2.2 ICT testing, inspection and certification for growth trends in the clothing / footwear / handbag industries by region

2.2.1 ICT test, inspection and certification for the size of the clothing / footwear / handbag industries market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 ICT test, inspection and certification for the market share of the clothing / footwear / handbag industries by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Ke’s Market Share

Continued….

