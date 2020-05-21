Potential Impact of COVID-19 on IoT Platform Market to Show Outstanding Growth by 2025 – Profiling Global Players Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the IoT Platform market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the IoT Platform market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the IoT Platform market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the IoT Platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current IoT Platform market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the IoT Platform market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the IoT Platform and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:
Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation and General Electric are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
The IoT Platform market has been segmented as below:
The IoT Platform Market, By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
The IoT Platform Market, By Application
- Inventory Management
- Human Capital Management
- Customer Service
- Enterprise Performance Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Infrastructure Management
- Other (Security, Asset Performance Management)
The IoT Platform Market, By Industry Vertical
- Retail
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Oil and Gas
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy
- Other (Education, Hospitality)
The IoT Platform Analysis, By Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
