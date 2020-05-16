Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Competitive Insights – Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo, Johnson Health Tech., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market By Diet (Meals, Beverages, Supplements), Equipment (Fitness, Surgical), Service (Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs), Service (Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 The global weight loss and obesity management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 299.14 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising pace of obesity and chronic diseases, technological advancements and the rising intake of junk food.

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the weight loss and obesity management market are Ajinomoto Co.,Inc., Herbalife International of America, Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo, Johnson Health Tech., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Nutrisystem, Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)., Zafgen, Inc., WW International, Inc., Jenny Craig, Diet Health, Inc., VLCC, 24 Hour Fitness USA, Inc., Life Time, Inc. Abbott., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Brunswick, Kellogg NA Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Reebok International., Unilever, Precor Incorporated., ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Decathlon, Technogym, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Amer Sports, GOLD’S GYM, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Conyers Park and Atkins, a leading seller of nutritional food have entered into an affirmative agreement to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to reach out to the masses with their health and dietary snacking space and broader food category.

In March, 2018 Pepsico, the giant food and beverages company has entered into an agreement to acquire the baked fruit and veggie snack maker, Bare Foods. With this acquisition, Pepsico expands its product portfolio to include Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market dietary and healthy food, which is less processed, thereby entering the dietary and nutritional food segment. With a giant house life Pepsico, entering into the diet food segment, this market is bound to grow significantly in the forecasted period.

Market Definition: Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Obesity it is a medical condition when excessive accumulation and storage of fats happen within the body. It impacts the health of an individual in several ways, by increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases and thereby reducing the life expectancy of individuals. The weight loss and obesity management market would include all those equipment’s, diets, devices and drugs that would be utilized for controlling or reducing weight in obese individuals.

Market Drivers

The rising pace of obesity is creating the need for obesity management and weight loss programs

Increase in the technological advancement for treatment of obesity and weight loss

Increasing personal disposable income

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Rising intake of high-calorie junk food and beverages especially among children and women

The fast growth of the fast food industry is resulting in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles

Reduction in the level of physical activities due to growing luxury, which reduce the need for movement

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of remaining healthy

Increasing government initiatives in the form of programs launched to ensure health lifestyle of people contribute to the growth of this market

Introduction of new and innovative products to deal with obesity and weight loss problems.

Market Restraints

High cost of the obesity program, post obesity program

Harmful effects and complications of obesity programs hampers the growth of this market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

By Diet

Meals Meal Replacements Low-Calorie Sweeteners Low-Calorie Food Organic Food

Beverages Diet Soft Drinks Herbal Tea Slimming Water Other Low-Calorie Beverages

Supplements Protein Supplements Fiber Supplements Green Tea Extract Conjugated Linoleic Acid



By Equipment

Fitness Equipment Cardiovascular Training Equipment Treadmills Elliptical Trainers Stationary Cycles RoWing Machines Stair Steppers Other Cardiovascular Training Equipment Strength Training Equipment Single-Station Equipment Plate-Loaded Equipment Benches and Racks Multistation Equipment Free Weights Accessories Fitness Monitoring Equipment Body Composition Analyzers

Surgical Equipment Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment Gastric Bypass Surgery Equipment Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Equipment Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Systems Biliopancreatic Diversion Surgery/Duodenal Switch Equipment Revision Surgery Equipment Noninvasive Surgical Equipment Intragastric Balloon Systems Endobarrier Devices Endosuturing Devices Stomaphyx Repair Procedures Closure Procedures Annuloplasty Valvuloplasty TMVR Procedures



By Service

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Consulting Services

Online Weight Loss Programs

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global weight loss and obesity management market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

