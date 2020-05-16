Veterinary X-Ray Market | Examion, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., DRE Veterinary
Global Veterinary X-Ray Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 632.05 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1048.40 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Veterinary x-ray illuminators market is driven by increased number of healthcare infrastructure for animals.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Onex Corporation, Sedecal, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Sound Technologies, Canon Inc, Examion, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., DRE Veterinary, and others
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising in animal adoption
- High cost of the X-Ray instruments
- Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint
Segmentation:
- By Type (Digital X-ray, Analog X-ray),
- By Mobility (Stationary, Portable),
- By Technology (Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography, Film Screen Radiography), Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals),
- By Application (Orthopedics & Trauma, Dental Applications, Oncology, Other Applications),
- By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes, Veterinary Clinics)
- Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)
