Veterinary X-Ray Market | Examion, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., DRE Veterinary

Global Veterinary X-Ray Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 632.05 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1048.40 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.53% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Veterinary x-ray illuminators market is driven by increased number of healthcare infrastructure for animals.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the veterinary X-ray market are IDEXX, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Onex Corporation, Sedecal, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Sound Technologies, Canon Inc, Examion, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., DRE Veterinary, and others

Market Drivers and Restraints:

  • Rising in animal adoption
  • Veterinary X-Ray illuminators market is driven by Increased number of healthcare infrastructure for animals.
  • High cost of the X-Ray instruments
  • Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation:

  • By Type (Digital X-ray, Analog X-ray),
  • By Mobility (Stationary, Portable),
  • By Technology (Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography, Film Screen Radiography), Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals),
  • By Application (Orthopedics & Trauma, Dental Applications, Oncology, Other Applications),
  • By End-User (Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes, Veterinary Clinics)
  • Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Table Of Contents: Global Veterinary X-ray Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Potential Held by the Report:

  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market
  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Veterinary X-ray Market” and its commercial landscape
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.
  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market