Long Read Sequencing Market 2020 Analysis by Top Key Players : Stratos Genomics, MicrobesNG, BaseClear BV, FG Technologies

Long read sequencing market is segmented of the basis of technology, product, application, workflow and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Long read sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to witness a growth rate of 23.55% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Advancement in the third- generation long read sequence analysis techniques will create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the report are Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Quantapore, Inc., Stratos Genomics, MicrobesNG, BaseClear BV, FG Technologies, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Bionano Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc, TATAA Biocenter, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GENEWIZ, Macrogen Inc, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc and BGI among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Long Read Sequencing Market

Long read sequencing is a technique used to separate genome sequences which enables to sequence full length DNAs while removing the challenges faced in short read sequencing. It helps to read the transcript of the organism which cannot be read in a single stretch.

The growing occurrence of genetic disorders penetrates the market players to increase the investment in research and development to find out the perfect solution for the genetic disorder is expected to drive the growth of long read sequencing market. With the introduction of third generation long read sequencing analysis technique, it provides the earliest way possible solution of the genetic disorder and considered to be the major advancement in the field of biological services.

Global Long Read Sequencing Market Scope and Market Size

Based on technology, market is segmented into single-molecule real-time sequencing and nanopore sequencing. Single-molecule real-time sequencing holds the largest market share as it helps to achieve high accuracy and it provides uniformity, reduces errors, detects kinetic changes during sequencing and enables real time observation of DNA.

The global long read sequencing market has also been segmented on the basis of product into instruments, consumables and services. Consumables hold the largest market share due to the rising awareness to carry out genome sequencing.

Based on application, long read sequencing market is segmented into identification & fine mapping of structural variation, tandem repeat sequencing, pseudogene discrimination, resolving allele phasing, reproductive genomics, cancer, viral & microbial sequencing and others. Identification & fine mapping holds the largest market share due to the enhancement of sensitivity of detection of structural variations.

The global long read sequencing market has also been segmented based on the workflow into pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis. Sequencing holds the largest market share as it allows library preparation and real time sequencing analysis without the aid of PCR amplification.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into academic research, clinical research, hospitals & clinics, pharma & biotech entities and other. Academic research holds the largest market share due to the presence of large number of biotechnology institutes.

Long Read Sequencing Market Country Level Analysis

Global long read sequencing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, product, application, workflow and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in long read sequencing market due to the presence of market players and approval of genomic tests in the region while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising investment in the advanced diagnostics methods.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Long read sequencing market report also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for long read sequencing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the long read sequencing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Long Read Sequencing Market Share Analysis

Global long read sequencing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to long read sequencing market.

Customization Available: Global Long Read Sequencing Market

