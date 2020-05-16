Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market 2019 With Significant Major Players-SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY & Others

Global Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32,079.05 million to an estimated value of USD 53,050.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid operating room is the major factor for the growth of this market.

For a powerful business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly altering marketplace. This hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions report analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, entry barriers, risks, sales channels, and distributors. This report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. Thus Global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market research analysis report serves a lot for your business and bestows you with solution for the toughest business questions.

Key Market Competitors: Global Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market are Stryker, Hill-Rom Services Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Inc., Mizuho OSI, STORZ MEDICAL AG, BD, DXC Technology Company, Allscripts, Omnicell, Inc., NEXUS AG, Surgical Information Systems, Olympus Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Olympus announced the launch of their new EasySuite 4K which is a new generation OR integration system. It is specially designed to help the clinicians so that they can connect easily with the endemic and impervious visual insights. This new solution has ability to capture and view image across the care and will help the clinicians to improve their productivity and will also enhance patient’s experience.

In April 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they are going to acquire Medtronic’s medical supplies business. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the Medtronic’s products in the patients care, nutrient insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis categories. This will also help the company to expand their portfolio in operating room and will help them to provide better facilities to their patients.

Competitive Evaluation:

Global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic disease is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost the operating room instruments is restraining the growth of this market

Excessive competition among manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth.

Segmentation: Global Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market

By Product Type

(Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices, Patient Monitoring, Surgical Equipment. Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

