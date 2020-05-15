U.S. Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market Competitive Landscape by C. R. BARD, INC., W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC., ATRIUM

U.S. Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market By Product Type, By End-Users, By Distribution Channel, By Country (U.S.) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

U.S. Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2,061.89 million by 2024 from USD 1,450.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing number of hernia surgeries, rising prevalence of hernia diseases, growth in demand of advanced meshes and technological advancements in hernia mesh repair devices. On the other hand, high cost of hernia surgery and complications related to hernia mesh repair surgery may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: U.S. Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market

U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market is segmented on the basis of product type and hernia type. U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market is segmented into 2 types on the basis of product type, namely synthetic type and biological type. Synthetic mesh is further sub-segmented on the basis of product type and structure. The product type of synthetic mesh segmented into flat mesh and 3-D mesh. Structure type is segmented into absorbable mesh and non-absorbable mesh. In 2017, the synthetic mesh market segment is expected to account for the largest share of 61.0% of U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market, by product type.

On the basis of hernia type, the U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market is segmented into seven major hernia types which include inguinal hernia, incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, femoral hernia, hiatal hernia and parastomal hernia and others. In 2017, the Inguinal Hernia is one of the dominating sectors of U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market with 72.0% market share.

Key Drivers: U.S. Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for hernia mesh repair devices market are increasing number of hernia surgeries, rising prevalence of hernia diseases, growth in demand of advanced meshes and technological advancements in hernia mesh repair devices.

According to an article published by Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons, per year above 1,000,000 hernia repairs were performed in the United States. This growing number of the surgery is anticipated to grow the market in the forecast period.

In June 2017, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. received a FDA approval of GORE SYNECOR product which is a biomaterial used in hernia repair surgeries. This technological advancement is expected to boost the market.

An umbilical hernia surgery can cost a patient approximately from USD 4,000.0 to USD 11,000.0. However, high cost of hernia surgeries has become a hindrance in the growth of the U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market.

Key Points: U.S. Hernia Mesh Repair Devices Market

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC is going to dominate the U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market following with Medtronic and B. Braun Melsungen AG, along with others such as C. R. BARD, INC., W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC., ATRIUM and ACELITY L.P. INC.

Flat synthetic mesh market segment dominated the U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market.

By structure, absorbable synthetic mesh segment expected to dominate the U.S. hernia mesh repair devices market and will grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2017 – 2024