U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market to 2026: Key Players are Medtronic, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Advancis Medical, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation

U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type (Dressings, Therapy Devices, Biologics), Wound Type (Surgical Wound, Diabetic Ulcers, Burns, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Community Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Wound is an injury/damage/disruption to tissue/cell, wound can be occur due to pressure injuries or bed sores, skin trauma injuries, surgical site infection, burns, untreated injuries (in diabetes), trophic ulcers or other traumas. Advance wound care helps to treat wounds with the help of dressing, biologics and therapy devices. In advance wound care different methods are used to treat wound in different healing stages such as inflammatory stage, fibroblastic stage, and maturation stage by using dressing, biologics and therapy devices.

U.S. advanced wound care market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market

The U.S. advanced wound care market is segmented into four notable segments which are on the basis of product type, wound type, end-user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into dressings, therapy devices, biologics. In May 2019, KCI licensing, Inc. (subsidiary of Acelity L.P. INC) has obtained 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Dermatac Drape. Dermatac Drape is a silicone-acrylic hybrid drape that can be used for operational and clinical advantages. Majorly it is used in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. It will help the company to increase market share in the U.S. wound care market.

On the basis of wound type, the market is segmented into surgical wound, diabetic ulcers, burns, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, others. In July 2019, Smith & Nephew announced that it has completed the acquisition of Atracsys Sàrl. The acquisition would help in long-term promise to improve its multi-asset digital surgery to advance clinical results.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centres, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics, community healthcare. In January 2019, Mölnlycke announced acquisition of M&J Airlaid products. This would help in reinforcement of its wound care abilities. It will also help in supply of the airlaid material which is important in the fabrication of advanced wound care dressings.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders, retail. In July 2018, Convatec Group Plc has received the U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for Aquacel Ag. It will help clinicians in reduction of chronic burden, non-healing wounds. It will help company to grow market share from wound care segment as it is most advanced and innovative antimicrobial dressing.



Competitive Analysis: U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. advanced wound care market are KCI Licensing, Inc. (Subsidiary of ACELITY L.P. INC), Smith and Nephew, Medline Industries, Inc, 3M, ConvaTec Group PLC, Medtronic, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Advancis Medical, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Coloplast Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., ACell, Inc and others.

Product Launch

In June 2019, Smith & Nephew introduced the new PICO 14 single use negative pressure wound therapy system which has driven duration of up to 14 days that support its usage in large wounds and is used in deep wounds.

In May 2019, Smith & Nephew launched its new FLOW 90 Wand. This technology has improved long-term patient outcomes, fast bulk tissue removal and delivered the faster patient retrieval when related to mechanical debridement in the knee.

In October 2017, Acelity L.P. Inc. launched Alloderm Select Duo Regenerative Tissue Matrix in the U.S. Alloderm Regenerative Tissue Matrix is a biological tissue matrix for soft tissue reinforcement in breast reconstruction procedures. It is a leading breast construction product of the company. The company thus provides enhanced options and advanced technology for women.