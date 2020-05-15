New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Service Robotics Market Size, Industry Growth, Outlook and Analysis | KUKA AG (Germany), Bluefin Robotics (US), iRobot Corporation (US)

“Toronto, Canada: – The global Service Robotics Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Service Robotics Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Service Robotics Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Service Robotics Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Service Robotics Market.

Leading players of the global Service Robotics Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Service Robotics Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Service Robotics Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Service Robotics Market.

Top Key players cited in the report:

KUKA AG (Germany), Bluefin Robotics (US), iRobot Corporation (US), Adept Technology, Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (US), ECA Group (France), and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @



Final Service Robotics Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

The market for service robots is anticipated to reach US $ 36.0 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2018 to 2025. Professional service robots accounted for two-third of the overall market and are expected to account for a major share of the service robotics market through 2025. The increase in market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for logistics robots in manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, defense applications robots, and inspection and maintenance robots.

Robots have now moved beyond the realm of traditional jobs doing repetitive functions, such as assembling of parts and welding, in the manufacturing and automotive industries. With the advancement in technologies, robots are becoming smarter and intelligent fostering the dissemination of new technologies and new innovations advancing the ability of robotics to assist and support humans perform several tasks. Service robots are slowly becoming ubiquitous, delivering newer efficiencies across several applications from assisting in personal tasks to professional services. With the growing integration of robotics with digital forces, such as cloud, artificial intelligence, and analytics, service robotics are bridging the gap between theory and practice in all areas of robotics and intelligent systems.

The value chain of the service robotics ecosystem comprises several companies and research institutes to provide several activities from research and design to manufacturing and assembly of components to services. Service robotics are witnessing signs of robotic revolution with several startups entering the space backed by several venture capitalists as well large conglomerates incubating the newer technologies. Companies in the robotic value chain range from diverse applications.

The focus of service robotics is shifting to the advanced robots with high level of artificial intelligence in terms of their interaction with the environment and the ability to continuously improve their decision making based on external feedback. Service robots have potential market in several new applications across several sectors, including logistics, education, defense and security, healthcare, agriculture and forestry, entertainment, space, domestic tasks, personal and elderly assistance, home security. Several companies are focusing on developing world class robots that are human friendly and add value to the people and businesses that deploy them.

The market for social robotics is expected to be driven by the Shift from trend from the strictly structured environments into the unstructured environments and also shorter payback period and higher return on investment. Growing demand for drones from military and non-military applications also expected to boost the demand for drones. However, increase in aging population across the world would encourage the demand for rehabilitation of robots, growth potential across developing nations, persistent requirement of technologically advanced service robots, especially from defense and security verticals are presenting opportunities for service robotics. In addition, the advancements in self driving cars and artificial enabled social robots will have a potential market across the globe. Robots are expected to play a key role throughout the retail value chain including both front-end and back-end operations with the integration of big data and analytics and cloud computing, Pervasive Computing, and artificial intelligence.

Several social robots are expected to hit the market in 2018-2019 with the advanced technologies and capabilities to help humans of different age groups from kids to elderly assistance. In January 2018, Paaila Technology (Nepal) launched waiter robot, a smart, reliable and autonomous robot to take valued customers’ food order from kitchen to table. The company also plans to launch Room Service Robot in February 2018. In January 2018, Aflac Incorporated (US) unveiled a smart robotic companion, “My Special Aflac Duck” for children who have cancers. In January at CES 2018, Aeolus Robotics launched the Aeolus Robot, a multifunctional in-home robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. FoldiMate, Inc. (US) is expected to ship the improved model of robotic laundry folding machine for home use by late 2019.

North America has been dominating the market for service robotics and is expected to continue to account for the major market through 2023, followed by Europe. Technological advancements and new product developments have accounted for the major driving factor for North American market to hold the largest market share among all regions. Moreover, the presence of major players such as Amazon.Com, Inc. (U.S.), Bluefin Robotics (U.S.), iRobot Corporation (US), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.), GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (U.S.) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.) in the North American region also contribute significantly toward the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Service Robotics Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Service Robotics Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Service Robotics Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Service Robotics Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Service Robotics Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Service Robotics Market?

How will the global Home Appliance market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Service Robotics Market?

Grab Best Discount on Service Robotics Market Research Report [Single User | Multi User | Corporate Users] @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/499875?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRSE499875

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Service Robotics Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Service Robotics Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Service Robotics Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Service Robotics Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Service Robotics Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Service Robotics Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Service Robotics Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Service Robotics Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Service Robotics Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Service Robotics Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis. Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact Us:

Nimesh H

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- [email protected]