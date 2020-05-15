New Trends: Covid-19 impact on Organic Pigments Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2020 to 2025 | Sun Chemical, JECO Pigments, Hangzhou Baihe Chemical Co., Ltd

“Toronto, Canada: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Organic Pigments Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Organic Pigments Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Organic Pigments market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Top Key players cited in the report:

Sun Chemical, JECO Pigments, Hangzhou Baihe Chemical Co., Ltd., China North America Chemical Company Shanghai Silian Industry General Corporation, Changsu City Chemical Plant Company, Dongtai City Pigment Chemical Plant, Akshar Silica Private Limited, Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd., Meghmani, Parikh Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, Parshwnath Pigments Ltd, Pawan Interchem Industries, Pidilite Industries, Sudarshan Chemicals and others.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Organic Pigments Market

The organic pigment is anticipated to reach $ 6.0 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 2023. The factors driving the organic pigments market are growing demand from end user industries such as printing inks, plastics, paints & coatings, and leather applications. Some of the factors favoring the market growth are their properties and aesthetics provide intense and bright colors which makes them favorable for printing inks and coatings.

Organic pigments are mainly divided in to natural organic pigments (derived from animal products and plant products) and synthetic organic pigments (made from petroleum compounds). Recently, natural organic pigments have been replaced by the synthetic organic pigments.

The various types of organic pigments covered are Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, and High-performance Pigments (Organic high performance pigments and Metallic Pigments). The high performance pigments will experience the highest grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018-2023 mainly due to environmentally favorable characteristics which makes them suitable for various applications.

The various applications of organic pigments are Inks ( polyamide, vinyl), plastics (PVC,LDPE, HDPE, PP, EVA / Rubber), coatings, (solvent-borne & waterborne decorative coatings, automotive OEM, powder, general industrial, coil coating and others), textile, leather and others. The coating application captured the largest share in 2017 mainly due to increasing demand from automotive and decorative coatings.

Global Organic Pigments Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Organic Pigments market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Organic Pigments market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Global Organic Pigments Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Organic Pigments market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Organic Pigments market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

