MOLECULAR MODELLING MARKET 2020 OUTLOOK & DEEP STUDY OF TOP KEY PLAYERS: CRESSET, SCHRÖDINGER, LLC, OPTIBRIUM, LTD., BIOSOLVEIT GMBH, SIMULATIONS PLUS., CHEMICAL COMPUTING GROUP ULC

Global Molecular Modelling Market By Product (Software, Services), Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Others), End- User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers & Academic Institutions, Others), Approach (Molecular Mechanics Approach, Quantum Chemistry Approach), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Molecular Modelling Market is set to witness a stable CAGR of 15.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. Increasing chronic diseases worldwide is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the molecular modelling market are Cresset, Schrödinger, LLC, Optibrium, Ltd., BioSolveIT GmbH, Simulations Plus., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Certara, L.P., OpenEye Scientific Software, Dassault Systèmes, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Indigo Instruments, Advanced Chemistry Development, Physiomics Plc, Genedata AG, Rosa & Co., LLC, Bioinformatics Inc., Bruker, Biomax Informatics AG and QIAGEN.

Competitive Analysis:

Global molecular modelling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of molecular modelling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Molecular Modelling Market

Molecular modelling is a technique which is used for drug designing process and which describes the, generation or manipulation, three- dimensional structures of molecules and physic-chemical properties. In simple words, they are used to study the structures and behavior of molecules. They are also used for computational biology and material science. Many different computerized techniques are used to analyze the biological and molecular property.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development is driving the market

Increasing investment by the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints

Lack of trained and skilled professionals is restraining the market growth

High cost of these devices is restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Molecular Modelling Market

By Product Software Services

By Application Drug Development Drug Discovery Direct Drug Design Indirect Drug Design Molecular Mimicry Others

By End- User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research Centers & Academic Institutions Others

By Approach Molecular Mechanics Approach Quantum Chemistry Approach

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, UCL-led consortium announced the launch of their new national High Performance Computing facility. This is specially designed to aid research in materials and molecular modelling and will offer Tier 2 supercomputing facility to the HPC users across UK. This will provide researchers training, skilled activities and community building development.

In July 2018, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science have developed a model so that chemist can easily target the molecule with known potential to interact and can modify the structure to get higher potency. It will directly take the input and will create the molecular graphs and would give details about the structures as well.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global molecular modelling market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

