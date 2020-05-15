INDUSTRIAL MACHINE VISION MARKET-2024 : COGNEX CORPORATION, BASLER AG, SONY.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising demand for quality inspection and increasing need for specific machine vision systems migration towards 3D-based machine vision systems rising number of applications in various industrial sectors On the other hand, absence of flexible machine vision solutions and unpredictable end-user needs hinders the market growth.

The key market players for Global biosensors Market are listed below:

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Sony.

The Global industrial machine vision market is segmented on the basis of component type, product, application and vertical. On the basis of component type, the Global industrial machine vision market is segmented into cameras, frame grabbers, optics, led lighting, software tools and processor, cameras segment is expected to dominate the Global industrial machine vision market with 72.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 25,991.9 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period to 2024.

On the basis of application the Global industrial machine vision market is segmented into inspection, measurement, positioning and guidance, symbol reading, character recognition, part recognition and others In , inspection is expected to dominate the Global industrial machine vision market with 54.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 19,324.2 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period to 2024

FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summaries

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 INDUSTRIAL MACHINE VISION Production by Regions

5 INDUSTRIAL MACHINE VISION Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the INDUSTRIAL MACHINE VISION market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2024 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

