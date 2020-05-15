Human Capital Management Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2026

Human Capital Management Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Human Capital Management industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the human capital management market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Human Capital Management market with company profiles of key players such as:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

Infor

Cornerstone Ondemand

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Netsuite, Inc.

Ultimate Software

Ceridian

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Solution:

Core HR

Talent Management

Payroll and Tax

Workforce Planning and Analytics

Recruiting

Others (Benefits, Time and Attendance, and Employee Collaboration and Engagement)

Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Service:

Implementation

Training and Support

Consulting

Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Human Capital Management Market Analysis by User Type:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Public Sector

Healthcare

Automotive

BFSI

Education

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and IT & Telecom)

Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Human Capital Management Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Human Capital Management Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Human Capital Management Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Human Capital Management Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 7 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Deployment Type

Chapter 8 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By User Type

Chapter 9 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

Chapter 10 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Human Capital Management Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Human Capital Management Industry

