Human Capital Management Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2026
Human Capital Management Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Human Capital Management industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the human capital management market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Human Capital Management market with company profiles of key players such as:
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Infor
- Cornerstone Ondemand
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
- Netsuite, Inc.
- Ultimate Software
- Ceridian
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Solution:
- Core HR
- Talent Management
- Payroll and Tax
- Workforce Planning and Analytics
- Recruiting
- Others (Benefits, Time and Attendance, and Employee Collaboration and Engagement)
Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Service:
- Implementation
- Training and Support
- Consulting
Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Deployment Type:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Human Capital Management Market Analysis by User Type:
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Industry Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- BFSI
- Education
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others (Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and IT & Telecom)
Human Capital Management Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Human Capital Management Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Human Capital Management Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Human Capital Management Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Human Capital Management Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Solution
Chapter 6 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 7 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Deployment Type
Chapter 8 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By User Type
Chapter 9 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Industry Vertical
Chapter 10 Human Capital Management Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Human Capital Management Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Human Capital Management Industry
