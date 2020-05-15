Global Methanol Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Methanol Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Methanol industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the methanol market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Methanol market with company profiles of key players such as:

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Methanex Corporation

SABIC

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (MGC)

Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC)

Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited(MHTL)

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Methanol Market Analysis by Feedstock:

Natural Gas

Coal

Others

Methanol Market Analysis by Derivative:

Formaldehyde

Acetic Acid

Gasoline

Methanol-to-Olefins/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTO/MTP)

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Biodiesel

Others

Methanol Market Analysis by Sub-Derivative:

UF/PF Resins

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Acetic Anhydride

Acetate Esters

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Olefins

Gasoline Additives

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Fuels

Polyacetal

Others

Methanol Market Analysis by End-Use:

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Appliances

Solvents

Pharmaceuticals

Insulation

Packaging (PET Bottles)

Paints & Coatings

Others

Methanol Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Methanol Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Methanol Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Methanol Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Methanol Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Methanol Market Analysis By Feedstock

Chapter 6 Methanol Market Analysis By Derivative

Chapter 7 Methanol Market Analysis By Sub-Derivative

Chapter 8 Methanol Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 9 Methanol Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Methanol Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Methanol Industry

