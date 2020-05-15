Global Intelligent Transportation System Market 2020 | Company Assessment and Industry Analysis Till 2026

Intelligent Transportation System Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Intelligent Transportation System industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the intelligent transportation system market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Intelligent Transportation System market with company profiles of key players such as:

Denso Corporation

EFKON AG

Garmin Ltd.

Kapsch Trafficcom

Nuance Communications

Q-Free ASA

Savari Inc.

Thales Group

TomTom International BV

Transcore Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments. This analysis gives a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also gives information of intelligent transportation system market’s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis by System:

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

Commercial Vehicle Operation (CVO)

Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis by Component:

Interface Board

Sensor

Software

Surveillance Camera

Telecommunication Network

Monitoring and Detection System

Others

Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis by Applications:

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

Traffic Monitoring System

Traffic Signal Control System

Collision Avoidance System

Variable Traffic Message Sign

Parking Availability System

Traffic Enforcement Camera

Automotive Telematics

Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The Global Intelligent Transportation System Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Intelligent Transportation System Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Intelligent Transportation System Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Intelligent Transportation System Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis By System

Chapter 6 Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 7 Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Intelligent Transportation System Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Intelligent Transportation System Industry

