eDiscovery Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2026
eDiscovery Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the eDiscovery industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the eDiscovery market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global eDiscovery market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Symantec Corporation
- Xerox Corportion
- Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company
- IBM Corporation
- Kcura Corporation
- Accessdata
- Zylab Technologies
- Guidance Software, Inc.
- Recommind, Inc.
- Exterro, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
eDiscovery Market Analysis by Solution:
- Legal Hold
- Early Case Assessment
- Data Processing
- Technology Assisted Review
- Data Production
eDiscovery Market Analysis by Deployment:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
eDiscovery Market Analysis by Type:
- Consulting
- Implementation
- Training and Support
- Managed Services
eDiscovery Market Analysis by End-User:
- Government
- Legal Sector
- Energy and Utilities
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Travel and Hospitality
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
eDiscovery Market Analysis by Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global eDiscovery Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 eDiscovery Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 eDiscovery Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 eDiscovery Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Solution
Chapter 6 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Deployment
Chapter 7 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 8 eDiscovery Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 9 eDiscovery Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of eDiscovery Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of eDiscovery Industry
