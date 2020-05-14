Trending News: COVID-19 Impact on Raisins Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020 to 2025 | Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California,  Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd

Toronto, Canada: – The global Raisins Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Raisins Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Raisins Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Raisins Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Raisins Market.

California raisin leading raisins producers with acreage peaked in 2015 at 280,000 acres.

Competitive Landscape

The global Raisins market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.,, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc….and others.

The report covers competitive analysis on the key market share holders. The companies are focused on several expansion and growth strategies to enhance their footprint in the Raisins market. Market players are also involved in value chain integration gain competitive advantage.

Industry Insights

Green grapes have about 24 percent sugar. However, by reducing water in grapes, the proportion of sugar increases to roughly 60 percent by weight in raisins. It takes between 4 to 4.5 pounds of green grapes to make a pound of raisins. raisins is to remind customers of their versatility. Raisins can be substituted in many recipes that call for other dried fruit. They can also be added to savoury dishes, creating a more balanced flavour profile.

increasing production of raisin across the advanced and emerging economies, With the rising applications of raisins owing to their health benefits across different segments of food and beverage sector, the demand for raisins will increase considerablyare boosting the market growth.Effect of natural calamities on the supply of raw materials to produce raisins one of the factor hindering the growth of this market

The global Raisins market is segmented on the basis of Nature, Type, Applications, and Distribution Channel. The global Raisins market is segmented based on Nature as Organic and Conventional. Based on Type the global Raisins market is segregated as Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana, Muscat, and Monukka. Based on Applications the global Raisins market is segmented as Food Industry, Bakeries, Snacks, Dairies, Ready Meals, Confectionaries, Food Service Providers, and Households.

Based on Distribution Channel, the global Raisins market is segmented in B2B, B2C, Store-based Retailing, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Conventional Stores, and Online Retailing.

The regional outlook on the global Raisins market covers regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Raisins market for each region is further bifurcated for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Report Scope:

The Raisins market report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2017 to 2024. The market segmentations include,

Raisins Market, By Type

Natural Seedless

Golden Seedless

Black Currant

Sultana

Muscat

Monukka

Raisins Market, By Applications

Food Industry

Bakeries

Snacks

Dairies

Ready Meals

Confectionaries

Food Service Providers

Households

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.,, Geobres Nemean Currants and Sultana Raisins S.A., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Kiantama Oy, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Red River Foods Incorporated, N. POLYCHRONIADIS & SIA O.E., Citadelle Maple Syrup Producers’ Cooperative, Traina Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Lion Raisins Inc, Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd., JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd, N. Sunshine Raisin Corporation, Jiangsu Palarich Food Co., Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., and others. Company profiles cover company overview, product landscape, financial overview, and strategy analysis.

Report Highlights

Global Raisins market sizes from 2017 to 2024

Market growth projections through 2024 and the resultant market forecast for 2024

Impact of the market dynamics including market drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market size

Key industry trends, product trends, and application trends

Major driving/ leading segmentations, regions and countries in the global Raisins market

Competitive analysis with comprehensive company profiles of the leading industry players

In-depth analysis on growth and expansion strategies adopted by market players and their resulting effect on market growth and competition

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Raisins market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Raisins Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Raisins market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Raisins market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Raisins Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Raisins market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

