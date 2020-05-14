India Office Furniture Market: Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2024 Registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% by 2024

Novel coronavirus cases continue to rise and is negatively impacting the India Office Furniture Market due to significant slowdown in spending during first half of 2020. A detailed outlook of India Office Furniture Market with and COVID-19 impact on market is presented in the report. This report aims to assist our clients with valuable insights which are required to make important business decisions during and post COVID-19 period.

FAST.MR added a title on “India Office Furniture Market– By Product (Seating, Storage Unit and Files, Workstation, Tables, Accessories), By Price Range(Premium, Medium, Economy), By Distribution Channel(Online stores, offline stores) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the India office furniture market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in India office furniture market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

India Office Furniture Market Size & Forecast

India office furniture market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% between 2019 and 2024.



India office furniture market is segmented by product into five: seating, storage unit and files, workstation, tables and accessories. With a market share of XX.X%, India office seating market captured the major portion of the market. With respect to distribution channel, the market is segmented into online stores and offline stores, out of which, offline stores segment shared approximately XX.X% of the market in 2018.

Impact Analysis on COVID-19:

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Due to which many countries such as China, India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and such other countries having a large number of COVID-19 patients went under lockdown conditions. With the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of the developing & developed nations are going to suffer a massive loss in the coming years, and also the global economy may slip into a recession. Along with this, in the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, it was said that the impact of COVID-19 would hamper the global economy up to USD 2 Trillion in 2020. The report also considers the impact the impact of COVID-19 on India Office Furniture Market in the upcoming years.

India Office Furniture Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of India office furniture market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Product:

– Seating (Office Chairs, Guest Chairs, Stools, Sofa, Others)

– Storage Unit and Files (Bins & Shelves, Cabinets, Others)

– Workstation (Individual Workstation, Collaborative Workstation, Others)

– Tables (Conference Tables, Dining Tables, Occasional Tables, Others)

– Accessories

Based on Price Range:

– Premium

– Medium

– Economy

Based on Distribution Channel:

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

India Office Furniture Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the India office furniture market. Moreover, the report also highlights the market share and positioning of all the major players in the India office furniture industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

