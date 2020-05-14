Due To {COVID -19} Outbreak The Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market Insights, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2025

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is impacting production, supply chains, and demand of Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market . In this report, we have revised our market data to indicate our best understanding of what is happening in Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market. Get this report for in-depth understanding of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled, Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market – By Type (Soft and elastic, Hard and rigid, Hinged braces, Other braces and supports), By Product (Elbow & Forearm, Wrist-Hand, Shoulders, Ankle & Foot, Knee, Spine & Neck), By Application (Injury Rehabilitation, Injury Prevention, Osteoarthritis Care, Post-Operative Care, Others),By End User (Hospitals, Healthcare centers, Clinics, Individuals, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2019-2025”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Orthopedic braces & supports are medical devices designed to attend musculoskeletal health conditions. These medical devices are mainly prescribed for the patient to wear during the process of recovery and rehabilitation. The market for orthopedic braces & supports enjoyed a sustainable growth rate in previous years and is poised to mask a notable growth rate in coming years.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market

Growing Prevalence of Back Problem

Back pain is a very common health issue worldwide and is also a major cause of disability. Back pain can adversely affect someone’s performance at work and general well-being. Lower back pain can be intense, sub-acute, or chronic and requires medical help to overcome such health issues. Serious prevalence of back related problem among every age group has bolstered the demand for orthopedic braces & supports. Orthopedic braces & supports such as back or spinal braces are designed to correct the posture and ease the symptoms of conditions such as Scoliosis, kyphosis, and lordosis. Consumers are also adopting back braces and supports as for a preventive strategy to avoid any future health issues related to back pain. The prevalence of lower back is higher in developed and industrialized countries, for instance, in 2013 to 2015, an annual average of nearly 29% of the US population age 18 years and older self-reported having had low back pain in recent months. This high prevalence rate of back pain is expected to encourage the growth of global orthopedic braces & supports market in future.

Growing Product Commercialization

Orthopedic braces and supports were previously considered as a typical medical accessories and people used to purchase only after a doctor’s advice. Over the years, the adoption of orthopedic braces & supports has grown as consumers become health & fitness aware and are increasingly adopting many health accessories on their own. Companies are spending significantly on marketing and advertisement of these products, in turn encouraging consumers to purchase these orthopedic braces & accessories.

Impact Analysis on COVID-19:

The coronavirus or COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV) broke out in December 2019, which has been imposed as a medical emergency worldwide. More than 183 countries and territories have reported cases of coronavirus to date. On 11th March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 a pandemic officially. Due to which many countries such as China, India, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and such other countries having a large number of COVID-19 patients went under lockdown conditions. With the ongoing situation of lockdown, many industries have been adversely impacted, and it is expected that the economy of the developing & developed nations are going to suffer a massive loss in the coming years, and also the global economy may slip into a recession. Along with this, in the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, it was said that the impact of COVID-19 would hamper the global economy up to USD 2 Trillion in 2020. The report also considers the impact the impact of COVID-19 on global Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of orthopedic braces & supports market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Soft and elastic

– Hard and rigid

– Hinged braces

– Other braces and supports

By Product

– Elbow and Forearm

– Wrist-Hand

– Shoulders

– Ankle and Foot

– Knee

– Spine and Neck

By Applications

– Injury Rehabilitation

– Injury Prevention

– Osteoarthritis Care

– Post-Operative Care

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Healthcare centers

– Clinics

– Individuals

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– DJO Finance LLC

– Össur Hf

– Breg, Inc.

– Bauerfeind AG

– Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG

– medi GmbH & Co. KG

– BSN medical

– Thuasne Group

– Reh4Mat

– 3M Company

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

– Bird & Cronin, Inc.

– Becker Orthopedic

– United Ortho

– Other Major & Niche Players

