BLOCK CHAIN IN AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET STRENGTH, OPPORTUNITY WITH KEY VENDORS | RIPE TECHNOLOGY INC, VECHAIN FOUNDATION, PROJECT PROVENANCE LTD., CHAINVINE LIMITED, AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, and Full Profile.

Large-scale implantation and awareness about the benefits of block chain is expected to drive the market growth and hence, the initial estimated market value is expected to rise from USD 58.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1375.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market:

Growing environmental concerns about the wastage of resources and food, the implementation of block chain in agriculture is expected to rise due to its various benefits

Transparency in cases of food supply chain is also expected to drive the market growth

Implementation of digital connectivity in the developing regions is one of the major market restraint

Vulnerability in relation to hackers and privacy threats is also one of the market restraint

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

For competitive analysis, it considers various strategies of the major players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which leads to a rise of their footprints in the market.

