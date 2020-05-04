Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Research Report 2020 presents a detailed analysis of industry size, share, growth, trends, demand and forecast 2026. The report also provides information regarding business opportunities, development trends, future roadmap and top manufacture history it will help your good decision making.

Smart lighting is a lighting technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that make adjustments based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Lighting is the deliberate application of light to achieve some aesthetic or practical effect. It includes task lighting, accent lighting, and general lighting.

A lighting control system is an intelligent network based lighting control solution that incorporates communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems are widely used on both indoor and outdoor lighting of commercial, industrial, and residential spaces. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed. Lighting control systems are employed to maximize the energy savings from the lighting system, satisfy building codes, or comply with green building and energy conservation programs.

This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• GE Lighting

• PHILIPS

• TVILIGHT

• Osram

• Lutron

• Telematics

• Control4

• Echelon

• DimOnOff

• Venture Lighting

• Cimcon

• Petra Systems

• Honeywell

• …

The term wireless smart lighting controls is typically used to indicate stand-alone control of the lighting within a space. This may include occupancy sensors, time clocks, and photocells that are hard-wired to control fixed groups of lights independently, and connected to the terminals with wireless standard protocols (Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth and etc.).

Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry, and the fierce competitive leads to lower price and gross margin.

As for regions in 2014, Europe is the biggest consumption area. As for downstream applications, Outdoor is the largest application area, accounting for 35% of all demand.

