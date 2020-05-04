The Global Visual Effects Market is growing by increase in use of VFX in the big-budget movies as well as regional cinema. Increasing adoption of visual effects in media and entertainment industry could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. Visual effect makes it possible to build a scene or effect that could not be created with regular photographic techniques is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Huge capital investment as well as shortage of skilled professionals may hamper the market. Whereas Investor’s switching to visual effect techniques for cost compensation methods is fueling the market.

The Film accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. Visual effects with the aid of computer-generated images have lately become available to the independent filmmaker with the launch of easy-to-use and affordable compositing and animation software.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Blackmagic Fusion, Foundry Visionmongers, Zoic Studio, Animal Logic, Weta Digital, FuseFX, Method Studios, Genarts, Absolute Post, and Others.

No. of Pages 121

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Visual Effects by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

