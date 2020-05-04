Virtual Router (vRouter) Market 2020: Top Companies- Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Juniper Networks, IBM, Netelastic, Brocade, HPE, Arista Networks & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Virtual Router (vRouter) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Router (vRouter) development in United States, Europe and China.

A Virtual Router, or vRouter, is a software function that replicates in software the functionality of a hardware-based Layer 3 Internet Protocol (IP) routing, which has traditionally used a dedicated hardware device.

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region, due to the growing demand for virtual routers solutions to optimize the network infrastructure. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Virtual Router (vRouter) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Cisco

• Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies

• Nokia

• Juniper Networks

• IBM

• Netelastic

• Brocade

• HPE

• Arista Networks

Global Virtual Router (vRouter) Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predefined

Custom

Market segment by Application, split into

Service provider

Telecom

Data center

Cloud

Enterprises

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

