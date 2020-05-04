Video Games Advertising Market 2020: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players (BrightRoll, Flurry, Google, InMobi, AppNexus, Byyd, Fiksu, IAD, Kiip etc.)
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing growth of the HDR technology. HDR is a technology for displaying a wider range of color tones with more emphasis on details.
Video games are electronic games that require a video device for the user interface of the game. The device can be a mobile display or a PC monitor, or a TV screen. Based on the electronic system employed, they are categorized in the form of platforms such as mobile, PC, and TV. Different types of games are available for a number of gaming platforms.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reward-Based Video Game Advertising
Banner Video Game Advertising
Native Video Game Advertising
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Service Industry
Manufacturing Industry
Others
Video games are available in two major formats – physical and digital. The physical format comes in the form of compact discs, which are used while playing the game. In the digital format, the game is downloaded and played.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
• BrightRoll
• Flurry
• Google
• InMobi
• AppNexus
• Byyd
• Fiksu
• IAD
• …
Global Video Games Advertising Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.
