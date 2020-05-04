Valve Tap Industry Share, Market Trend, Growth, Top Key Players and Research Report 2023

The Global Valve Tap Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2025.

The growth in automotive market is a major factor in demand of valve tap and used in pipeline constructions among several others also provide a better market.

Valve tap market is primarily driven by increasing demand for pipeline infrastructure. This is majorly attributed to the growing natural gas production from the shale formations that have spurred growth in pipeline constructions, thus propelling the growth of the valve tap market.

Valves tap are found in a several of industries. Industries in which valve tap are used include, but are not limited to, water and sewage processing, mining, power generation, food manufacturing, plastic manufacturing and the oil and gas industry. Valve tap are widely used for personal use in developed nations in daily aspects of life such as plumbing, gas controls, tap water, on washing machines and on heating and air conditioning units.

Falling oil prices and global industrial production caused revenue to fall over the past five-year period. The ongoing shift towards renewable energy is expected to boost demand.

Regionally, Global valve tap market is majorly driven due to increasing number of oil & gas exploration activities in regions like North America and Middle East & Africa. Demand for valves is consistently increasing due to the benefits they offer in terms of pressure or temperature control all through upstream, midstream, and downstream activities in the oil & gas industry.

Key players covered in the report

Scientific AVK Holding A/S

Rotork Plc

General Electric Company

Goodwin International Ltd

Schlumberger Limited

Flowserve Corporation

KITZ Corporation.

