Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth by Top Company, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts By 2027: OPTEL GROUP, Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Track and Trace Solutions Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Technology, Application, and End User. The Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 6,049.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,728.3 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global track and trace solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the players operating in track and trace solutions market are, OPTEL GROUP, Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG, ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink, Antares Vision, RFXCEL CORP., SEA VISION S.r.l., and Adents among others.

The track and trace solutions market by component is segmented into hardware and software. In 2018, the software segment held a largest market share of 57.2% of the track and trace solutions market, by component. The software segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered such as reduced administration and increased confidence for quality events. Moreover, the software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The pharmaceutical companies are focused on spending important marketing dollars in creating their brands in a shrinking new drug supply market, but forgot to give attention for the protection of these same brands. Brand protection solutions are viewed as a cost of goods sold (COGS) rather than a value by which they provide both the brand and the brand owner a significant image advantage and thereby increased the market. This COGS thought process forces the decisions to adopt anti-counterfeiting measures or to secure supply chains only when a particular brand is directly affected. Thus, owing to these factors the market for the track and trace solutions is likely to propel at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The importance of brand protection is not new to the industry, customers’ increasing access to information requires even greater focus by companies to protect their brands and work to maintain and build customer trust. This customer trust is a foundation upon which companies live. The damage to the image of brand often occurs through product related crime, with sub-standard or dangerous counterfeits and/or products that have been subject to tampering. Sometimes, these events have catastrophic results.

