Third Party Logistics Market 2020 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- AmeriCold Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express, UPS Supply Chain Solutions etc.

In 2018, the global Third Party Logistics market size was 67700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 106300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

APAC accounts for the maximum market share in 2018 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increasing outsourcing of logistics services and an increase in imports and exports across key countries.

Also, the strong demand for 3PL services in APAC is due to factors like economic growth and globalization that requires manufacturers to import and export raw materials and finished goods on a global level.

Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services.

Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector.

As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DCC

DTM

ITM

Logistics Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

Global Third Party Logistics Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

