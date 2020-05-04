Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Completely Different Segments, Forecast- 2026 

The Report Titled on “Covid-19 Impact on Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market” which provide detailed study of impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the historical and present/future market data. Economic Growth, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and Inflation are some of the elements included in this report to offer crystal clear picture of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry at global level. This Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market report has also included a section for market dynamics that covers Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Impacting the Growth of the industry throughout the projected period.

In this section of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market report, has provided a detailed analysis of the top players ( C. H. Robinson (USA) , CEVA Logistics (Netherlands) , Damco (Netherlands) , DB Schenker (Germany) , DHL (Germany) , DSV A/S (Denmark) , Expeditors International of Washington (USA) , FedEx (USA) , GEODIS (France) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services (USA) , Kerry Logistics Network (Hong Kong) , Kintetsu World Express (Japan) , Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland) , Nippon Express (Japan) , NYK Line (Japan) , Panalpina World Transport (Holding) (Switzerland) ) operating in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry along with Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Third-Party Logistics (3PL); Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Third-Party Logistics (3PL); Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in the next years.

Summary of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Third-party logistics providers typically specialize in integrated operation, warehousing and transportation services which can be scaled and customized to customers’ needs based on market conditions, such as the demands and delivery service requirements for their products and materials. Often, these services go beyond logistics and include value-added services related to the production or procurement of goods, i.e., services that integrate parts of the supply chain. When this integration occurs, the provider is then called a third-party supply chain management provider (3PSCM) or supply chain management service provider (SCMSP). 3PL targets particular functions within supply management, such as warehousing, transportation, or raw material provision.

The third-party logistics market is expected to progress as service providers are moving towards the use of automated freight payment and audit services to reduce costs. These providers are gaining competitive advantages by reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX), mitigating risks, managing inventory, and focusing on the core competencies of their business operations. The emergence of Big Data and availability of industry-specific logistics services are expected to be the key driving factors boosting the industry growth. Lack of necessary internal control has resulted in the increase in outsourcing of these services by the middle market companies (including wholesalers and retailers) to overcome the logistic challenges. The manufacturers and end-use industries in the emerging countries lack the internal control required for addressing logistics challenges. This has provided an impetus to the 3PL industry growth. Additionally, the key vendors are adopting cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions to enhance the shipper-vendor relationship and reduce the supply chain complexities by providing increased visibility in the process. However, the economic downturn is dampening the interest of 3PL providers in making capital investments.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Roadways

☯ Railways

☯ Airways

☯ Waterways

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Manufacturing

☯ Retail

☯ Healthcare

☯ Automotive

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

