Supply Chain Disruptions During Covid-19 Outbreak to Adversely Impact Network Security Market
New Study on the Global Network Security Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Network Security market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Network Security market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Network Security market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.
As per the report, the global Network Security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Network Security , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Network Security market post the COVID-19 pandemic
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Network Security market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Network Security market
Competitive Outlook
The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Network Security market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.
Prominent players covered in the report are:
Regional Assessment
The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.
Key Players:
In June 2016, Fortinet, a security solution provider has acquired AccelOps, a network security monitoring, and analytics company. This acquisition helps to provide more efficient network security solutions for automated threat prevention feature.
In June 2016, Barracuda networks has entered into the distribution agreement with Synnex Australia to increase its presence in APAC region by offering cloud backup and storage solutions, and disaster recovery solution in Australia and New Zealand.
In March 2016, TrendMicro has acquired TippingPoint, network security Solution Company from HPE. This acquisition strengthens TrendMicro’s vulnerability management, threat protection, and advance network solution capabilities.
In Network Security market there are many other solution providers some of them are PaloAlto Networks, Sonicwall, McAfee, CheckPoint Software Technologies, AT&T, Microsoft, Cisco, Optiv Security Inc., Juniper and Siemens.
Regional Overview
Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for network security solutions and its development. The market for Network security is growing considerably in U.S. due to the high adoption of network solutions among enterprises. Also, rising data breach and growth of financially targeted cyber-attacks has led enterprises to adopt advance network security solutions. Furthermore, the major solution vendors in Network security market are from North America, creating a high growth opportunity for users in these market.
In Europe region, the market for Network security is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for data loss prevention and data backup solutions among users. Countries such as Germany is implementing encryption solutions and regulating compliances in order to provide secure networking solutions to end-users.
The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in this Network security market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of managed security services and the growing adoption of cloud-based security solutions.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Network Security Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015
- Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026
- Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Network Security Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- By US
- By Canada
- Latin America
- By Brazil
- By Mexico
- By Others
- Europe
- By U.K.
- By France
- By Germany
- By Poland
- By Russia
- Asia Pacific
- By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- By Greater China
- By India
- By ASEAN
- By Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- By GCC Countries
- By Other Middle East
- By North Africa
- By South Africa
- By Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Network Security market:
- What is the estimated value of the global Network Security market in 2020?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Network Security market after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Network Security market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Network Security market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Network Security market?