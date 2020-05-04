Social Media Analytics Market Trends 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth & Forecast Up To 2026

The Report Titled on “Covid-19 Impact on Social Media Analytics Market” which provide detailed study of impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the historical and present/future market data. Economic Growth, GDP (Gross Domestic Product), and Inflation are some of the elements included in this report to offer crystal clear picture of the Social Media Analytics industry at global level. This Social Media Analytics market report has also included a section for market dynamics that covers Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Impacting the Growth of the industry throughout the projected period.

In this section of the Social Media Analytics market report, has provided a detailed analysis of the top players ( IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase Solutions, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, GoodData, Crimson Hexagon, Simply Measured, Sysomos, Digimind, Unmetric, Cision US ) operating in the Social Media Analytics industry along with Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments.

Summary of Social Media Analytics Market: The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or “likes” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.

Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprises to:

• Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many

• Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.

• Maximize the customer experience

Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.

In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the emergence of many social media analytics vendors in the region is expected to consolidate a majority of the revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Customer Segmentation and Targeting

☯ Multichannel Campaign Management

☯ Competitor Benchmarking

☯ Customer Behavioral Analysis

☯ Marketing Measurement

☯ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Banking

☯ Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

☯ Telecommunications and IT

☯ Retail

☯ Healthcare

☯ Government

☯ Media and Entertainment

☯ Transportation and Logistics

☯ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Social Media Analytics market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

