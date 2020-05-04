Smart Medical Image System Market Analysis: Patent Distribution, Healthcare Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by Top Players- FDNA, GE Healthcare, Heartflow, Hypermed Imaging, IBM, iCAD, IDx etc.

As the traditional medical image system requires doctors to manually identify and mark the pathological images one by one, the professional ability and judgment experience of the doctor directly affect the medical diagnosis efficiency and the accuracy of the image recognition of the lesion.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1220209

In view of this, scientists have combined artificial intelligence, image analysis, imaging medicine, and pathology images over the years to propose smart medical image system solutions to assist physicians in disease diagnosis in a more efficient manner.

This report provides an overview of the components of the smart medical image system, key areas and strategies of several big names such as Siemens, Samsung Medison, IBM, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare which possess US patents with regard to smart medical image systems, and examines their market trends and opportunities.

Overview of smart medical image systems and technologies:

US smart medical image system patent counts by patent field, by application year, by country, by patent technology, and by assignees such as Siemens, Samsung Medison, IBM, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare. Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1220209

No of Pages: 27

Table of Contents

1.Technology Introduction

2.Patent Analysis

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Patent Analysis

2.2.1 Analysis by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

2.2.2 Analysis by Patent Field and Assignee

2.2.3 Analysis by Patent Field and Enterprise & University Assignee

2.2.4 Analysis by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

2.2.5 Analysis by Patent Technology and Country

2.2.6 Analysis by Patent Technology and Assignee

3.MIC Perspective

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

Place Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1220209

List of Tables

Table 1 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

Table 2 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Field and Country

Table 3 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Field and Enterprise & University Assignee

Table 4 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Field and Startup and Taiwanese Assignee

Table 5 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

Table 6 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Country

Table 7 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Enterprise & University Assignee

Table 8 Matrix Analysis of US Smart Medical Image System Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Startup & Taiwanese Assignee

List of Figures

Figure 1 Composition Diagram of Dual Smart Medical Image Systems

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: [email protected]

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients