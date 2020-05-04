Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast from 2020-2027: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, LG Electronics

The global smart kitchen appliance market revenue accounted to US$ 13.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 43.4 Bn by 2027. Whereas, by volume, the global smart kitchen appliance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world regions. Europe leads the smart kitchen appliances market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The global smart kitchen appliance market is booming in the current business years, attributing to the demand for advanced and intelligent cooking appliances in geographies such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The major companies offering smart kitchen appliance market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Breville Group Limited, General Electric (a Haier Company), KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Vita-Mix Corporation, AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, among others.

According to Internet Worldstats, EuroStats, CIA World Factbook, and various governmental authorities, internet penetration in the Asia Pacific is 48% of the 4.21 Billion population. Pertaining to the fact that, the operations of these smart kitchen appliances are primarily based on internet infrastructure, the stimulating internet infrastructure in the Asia Pacific is boosting the adoption of smart kitchen appliances in the region. Japan and South Korea account for the most significant internet users and is the home to several electronics, home appliances, and sensors manufacturers. This factor is catalyzing the demand for smart kitchen appliances in these countries, thereby, driving the smart kitchen appliances market. Additionally, the benefit of the reduction of operational costs and risks is supporting the growth of smart kitchen appliances in several countries in the Asia Pacific. Thus, the growing internet penetration in the Asia Pacific is catalyzing the progression of the smart kitchen appliance market.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

* Market Scope

* Market Trends And Outlook

* Key Opportunities

* Competitive Landscape

* Value Chain Analysis

* Regional Framework

* Market Segments And Sub-Segments

The global market for smart kitchen appliance market is segmented based on the parameters such as product type, connectivity technology, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, smart refrigerators by revenue dominates the smart kitchen appliance market heavily, and on the other hand, smart ovens by volume dominates the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of connectivity technology, Wi-Fi segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, based on end-user, the residential segment dominates the market and is anticipated to continue to dominate in the market with maximum market share and volume in the coming years. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive solutions and are partnering with the small as well as large companies which are helping them to gain customer traction.

