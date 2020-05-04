Research Overview: 5G, Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026

The 2019 study has 246 pages, 121 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the 5G market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability. 5G is the most disruptive force seen in centuries. 5G markets are going from $31 billion in 2020 to $11 trillion by 2026. It has more far reaching effect than a stronger military, than technology, than anything.

5G markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come on line in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.

The 5G sales at $31.3 billion in 2020 are forecast to reach $11.2 trillion in 2026. Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on infrastructure and equipment for 5G. 5G supports wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for 5G.

The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, smart traffic lights, and smart connectivity of sensor enabled edge devices need more wireless coverage. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, “5G suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. 5G improves the transmission coverage and density.”

This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smart phone video increase transmission needs.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Intel

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia / Alcatel-Lucent

NEC

Qualcomm

Samsung

Fujitsu

ip.access

Market Participants

ADT Inc

Advantech Co Ltd

Alphabet / Google

Amazon.com (AMZN)

AMS ag

Apple

AT&T

Baidu (BIDU)

BlueShift Memory

Broadcom

Cisco

Crown Castle (CCI)

Cypress Semiconductor

Dexcom Inc

Ericsson

Facebook (FB)

Garmin ltd

Huawei

IBM

IBM / Red Hat

Intel

Juniper Networks

Kensaq.com

Amazon

Netflix

Marvell Technology Group

Mavenir

Mellanox Technologies

Micron

Microsoft (MSFT)

NeoPhotonics 400G CFP8 PAM

Nokia

Nvidia Speeds and Feed

Qualcomm

Qorvo

Rackspace

Rogers Communications

Salesforce (CRM)

Samsung

Sensata Technology

Silicon Laboratories

Skyworks Solutions

SoftBank

Telus

Tencent (TCEHY)

Tesla

Toyota and Panasonic

Tsinghua

Twilio

Verizon

Xilinx

Key Topics

5G

Virtualization

Sensor Visualization

Camera Visualization

Cloud

Edge

Functional splits.

5G Network Transformation

LTE Small Cell

5G Sensors

Network Densification

Hybrid Ethernet Based DAS

DAS

In Building Wireless

Broadband Traffic

In Air Interface Solutions

Outdoor and Stadium Deployments

Heterogeneous Network

Hung On Aerial Coax, Fiber, Or Electricity Cables

Distributed business

Enterprise

End-To-End Integrated 5G

Metro Cell Solution Signal Transmission

ADRF Positioning

Bandwidth Allocation

Across enterprise boundaries

