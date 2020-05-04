Professional Survey Report: Global Outsourced CX Market: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)



The global outsourced customer experience (CX) market is anticipated to reach US$81.5 billion in 2023 growing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the period spanning 2019-2023. Growth in the market was driven by numerous factors such as increasing smartphone users, growing international tourist arrival, big data revolution and rising millennial population. The market also faced certain challenges like lack of information provided to outsourcing companies and language barriers. To overcome these shortcomings and develop the market, certain trends are expected like rise in internet of things (IoT), growing internet using population and expansion in language services market.

The global outsourced CX market by service channel can be segmented into the following: voice/call center, social media, chat/web services, face-to-face/stores, SMS/mobile, e-mail and other. The market in 2018 was dominated by voice/call center channel, followed by social media, chat/web services, face-to-face/stores, SMS/mobile and e-mail.

The global outsourced CX market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and LATAM. In 2018, the market was dominated by North America, which was followed by EMEA, Asia Pacific and LATAM. The North America market is predicted to remain dominated in 2023 due to various factors like improvement in infrastructure facilities and a rise in demand for outsourced CX services from banking, retail and telecom sectors.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global outsourced customer experience (CX) market.

The major outsourced CX regional markets (North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific & LATAM) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the India and China.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Teleperformance, Synnex Corporation (Concentrix), Atento S.A., Sykes Enterprises, TTEC Holdings, Inc. and Startek) are also presented in detail.

