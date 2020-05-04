PET Bottle Recycling Market 2020 | Top Key Leaders, Latest Innovation, Technology Analysis, Industry Trends, Opportunity, Investment plans | 2026 Forecast Research Report

PET Bottle Recycling Industry 2020 Global Market research report provides a detailed analysis of market growth factors, industry share, regional trends, size and Forecast till 2026. This report also studies the industry status, competition landscape, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, sales channels and distributor’s information.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/751848

Bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET, sometimes PETE) can be used to make lower grade products, such as carpets. To make a food grade plastic, the bottles need to be hydrolyzed down to monomers, which are purified and then re-polymerized to make new PET. In many countries, PET plastics are coded with the resin identification code number “1” inside the universal recycling symbol, usually located on the bottom of the container.

Worldwide, approximately 7.5 million tons of PET were collected in 2012. This gave 5.9 million tons of flake. In 2009 3.4 million tons were used to produce fibre, 500,000 tons to produce bottles, 500,000 tons to produce APET sheet for thermoforming, 200,000 tons to produce strapping tape and 100,000 tons for miscellaneous applications.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/751848

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

• Avangard Innovative

• Phoenix Technologies

• UltrePET

• Evergreen Plastics

• Complete Recycling

• ECO2 Plastics

• Worldwide Recycler Services

• Kuusakoski

• PlasticsEurope

• …

Global PET Bottle Recycling Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemical

Mechanical

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Place a Direct Order Of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/751848

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on The World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]